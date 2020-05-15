Some companies hiring private investigators to make sure people are actually working from home

With millions of Americans having to work from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, some companies are hiring private investigators to make sure their employees are actually working from home, KNXV reports.

A private investigator in Arizona said companies have hired him to check on employees who are skipping out on their work.

“If I get the call, usually they’re pretty sure it’s happening,” Dorian Bond said. “They just need the documentation evidence so, when they decide to go with the termination, they have the proof.”

Bond says he’s documented employees doing many non-work activities over the several weeks of the pandemic.

He’s documented workers golfing, fishing and going boating. One discovery surprised him.

“A top executive was having a relationship with a subordinate and they were ‘Zooming’ from the same house but in different rooms,” Bond said.

He said that when so many people have been laid off, it bothers him to see others taking advantage of their employers.