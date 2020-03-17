Social Security field offices across US to close to the public except for those in ‘dire need’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The United States Social Security Administration is closing field offices, according to a Tuesday announcement.

All local Social Security offices will be closed to the public for in-person service starting Tuesday.

"This decision protects the population we serve—older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions—and our employees during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. However, we are still able to provide critical services," the Social Security Administration said in a statement. "We will make certain exceptions for specific dire need situations, which we explain below."

Local offices will direct people to use the Social Security website for any services that can be handled online.

People in "dire need" of benefit payments; severe disability, blindness, and terminal illness cases; and SSI or 1619B elegibility decisions required for urgent Medicaid approval, can call their local Social Security office.