Sniffing out COVID-19? NC State professor explains how dogs are detecting the virus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dogs can detect everything from bombs to drugs to cancer — and now they’re being trained to find signs of COVID-19.

Before fans can get into a Miami Heat game, they have to get past Tina or one of the other dogs trained to sniff out the coronavirus at the arena.



“I think what dogs are detecting is our body’s response to the COVID virus,” explained Dr. David Dorman, a professor of toxicology at North Carolina State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. “The evidence seems to be that COVID is causing some changes in the saliva, the sweat of people that dogs can detect.”

Dorman has studied dogs’ abilities to detect explosives and cancer, and says he isn’t surprised they’re being used during the pandemic.

“What has surprised me a little bit is the success rates that have been published,” he said. “The success rates look like they’re about 75% to 80%. Some of the dogs, they are reporting above 90%.”



Still, he says more study is needed. He says it’s still not entirely clear if the dogs can separate signs of COVID-19 from another respiratory virus.

“None of the tests, even the PCR tests people are using are not 100% accurate all the time,” adding, “I think it’s one of many strategies we’re going to be using, but again we have to understand that it’s not a perfect test.”



While virus-sniffing dogs may prove useful, Dorman said whether they become common likely depends on the course of the pandemic.

“If the pandemic ends this year and next year is normal then we probably won’t see dogs looking for COVID.”