Slane Hosiery in High Point lays off more than 280 workers due to coronavirus impacts

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Slane Hosiery is laying off more than 280 workers as the company takes a financial hit during the pandemic, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

Effective May 18, the company will layoff 288 people from locations at 313 S. Centennial St. and 50 W. Fairfield Road.

THe NCDOC reports the downsizing is a direct result of an unexpected downturn in business and other business impacts related to the coronavirus.

The workers have already been notified.

Slane Hosiery Mills is not part of a union.