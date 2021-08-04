Should businesses require workers, visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19? FOX8 wants to know!

(WGHP) — Should businesses require workers and visitors to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Beginning Sunday, Scuppernong Books in Greensboro will require proof of vaccination, as well as masks, to order from the cafe and eat in the store.

We have a poll up on the FOX8 Twitter page. As of noon Wednesday, the majority of voters voted, “No way!” and were against businesses requiring vaccines for workers and visitors.

