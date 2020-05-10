Shoppers excited as malls reopen in the Piedmont

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shoppers were buzzing with excitement Saturday as North Carolina entered the first full day of Phase One.

Even with the first step toward normalcy, shopping still looks a little different than usual around the Piedmont Triad.

Traffic, open signs and lots of activity.

“There’s a lot of people out looking for stuff,” said Brandy Crawford, who was selling Mother’s Day gift baskets outside Friendly Center in Greensboro.

“Everybody, I guess, is just trying to get out of the house,” said Kim Opdyke while selling face coverings.

Kiara Reid and Towanna Haywood spent the afternoon at Friendly Center looking for Mother’s Day gifts.

“It’s really good to just get out and see other people,” Haywood said.

Saturday started out slow as shopping hubs like Friendly Center, Alamance Crossing and Hanes Mall reopened for the first time in weeks. By 1 p.m. people started flowing in.

“There are certainly not as many people as there normally would be on a Saturday, but people are just coming out walking around,” Opdyke said.

Some businesses chose to stay closed. Others only opened for curbside service.

“Hopefully everything opens back up. Quarantine is not fun,” Dylan Habicht said.

The 10-year-old was looking forward to getting a sweet treat.

“I tried getting ice cream, but Ben and Jerry’s is closed, sadly,” Habicht said.

Employees donned masks and sanitized high touch areas. Security kept a watchful eye on groups of shoppers.

“I feel safe. I want people to use their judgment. If you’re feeling sick, don’t come out,” Reid said.

A cautious but optimistic scene during this first step toward normalcy.

Friendly Center, Hanes Mall and Alamance Crossing will have adjusted hours until further notice. They will open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.