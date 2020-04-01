Sheetz is giving out free daily meals to children during the coronavirus crisis

With kids of school, Sheetz wants to make sure they still have access to filling meals everyday.

The chain is now rolling out a Kidz Meal Bagz program across 294 stores in six states, including North Carolina and Virginia.

Beginning Thursday, families just need to go to participating Sheetz locations and ask the cashier for a meal.

Families can get one bag per child, which will include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.

“The spread of COVID-19 and subsequent school closures has left many children across the communities we serve without a reliable food source,” said Travis Sheetz, president and COO of Sheetz, Inc. “It is our hope Sheetz’s Kidz Meal Bagz program will make a small difference and provide nourishment to those in need during these uncertain times.”

The program is set to run for two weeks. After that two weeks, Sheetz plans to reevaluate based the community need.