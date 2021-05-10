Sheetz introduces $2 an hour wage increase for all workers, additional $1 an hour ‘summer stimulus’ increase

(WGHP) — Sheetz employees are getting a big raise.

On Monday, Sheetz announced that it will be rolling out a permanent $2 an hour wage increase for all 18,000 store employees across the Mid-Atlantic beginning May 21. In additional, the company has also announced a “summer stimulus program” which brings a temporary $1 an hour wage increase.

The wage increases from Sheetz’s $12-million summer stimulus program will run from May 21 to Sept. 23.

The news comes just months after Sheetz introduced $0.50 to $2 wage increases for a majority of workers in February.

“To attract and retain top talent, we know we need to continue to invest in our employees,” said Travis Sheetz, president and COO of Sheetz. “That investment includes more than just competitive wages. We provide career growth opportunities and a clear path to promotion so life at Sheetz can be not just a job, but a career.”

Sheetz has 621 locations throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina.

Across those states, the company is looking to hire more 2,000 employees. For more information, visit the Sheetz website.