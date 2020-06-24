Sheetz in Winston-Salem closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Sheetz in Winston-Salem has closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The company issued the following statement on Wednesday afternoon:

“Sheetz was informed this afternoon that an employee at our store location along NC-150 in Winston-Salem, NC, has tested positive for COVID-19. This employee last worked at this store location on June 19, 2020. Our top priority is the health and wellness of our customers and employees. Because of this positive test, this store location was immediately closed and is being professionally deep cleaned, sanitized and disinfected before it will reopen. Our gas pumps are also being sanitized and cleaned.

“We are taking an abundantly cautious approach, working with all employees who may have had close contact with this employee and exceeding all sanitization guidelines. All employees will be fully paid while this store remains closed. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this closure and will continue to prioritize the well-being of our customers and employees as we join the nation in navigating this unprecedented health crisis.”