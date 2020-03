Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sheetz, the mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, is giving workers a little help as the nation battles the coronavirus crisis.

On Wednesday, the company announced plans to give about 17,000 store workers a $3 per hour raise.

The pay increase began on March 13 and will end on April 23.

The company says it plans to reevaluate that timeline as the coronavirus situation changes.

Sheetz is also promoting more than 1,300 job openings.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video