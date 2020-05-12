Seniors line up at Fulton Family YMCA for free masks as Winston-Salem gives out 20,000 masks

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — People over the age of 65 are lining up as the City of WInston-Salem offers thousands of facemasks.

Nine locations, including the Fulton Family YMCA, are giving away a total of 20,000 masks, as part of the Mask The City campaign.

Winston-Salem community leaders, including those from Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health, announced in April a new initiative called ‘Mask the City’ to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the area.

The purpose of Mask the City is to provide everyone in Winston-Salem access to a mask and urge them to wear it as well as to continue social distancing for 40 days from April 22 through May 31. The masks will be widely dispersed throughout the community under the program.

William M. Satterwhite, III, JD, MD, Chief Wellness Officer at Wake Forest Baptist Health, and his team designed the mask in conjunction with Renfro Corporation. Renfro is manufacturing the masks, which are called the Nightingale™ WS Protective Mask.

As a thank you for the masks being developed in Winston-Salem, Renfro is offering them at a special price only available to the Mask the City initiative. Renfro has the ability to make approximately 1 million masks a week at peak capacity and has earmarked the first 300,000 masks for Winston-Salem.

“I’m challenging every person in Winston-Salem to continue practicing social distancing and to wear a mask every time they go outside to help dramatically reduce the spread of COVID-19,” joined Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said.