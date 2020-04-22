Self-employed workers hit by closures can apply for benefits this week

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With empty salon chairs, stylists across the state are hitting roadblocks when it comes to unemployment.

“Everyone that I know has been denied. No one has been approved,” said Shannon Hairston of Lady Shae’s Salon.

“A lot of hairstylist have been denied unemployment because a lot of us are sole proprietors, or S corps. I’s very rare for any of us to be an LLC,” explained stylist Jessica Maxwell.

Maxwell and other self-employed workers will have another avenue to receive benefits starting Friday.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) is expected to provide unemployment compensation for workers not eligible for regular unemployment insurance like self-employed workers or independent contractors.

A spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Commerce said Wednesday that people who applied for state unemployment benefits and were denied will need to sign into their accounts beginning Friday to provide additional information.

“Anything that is available, I’m looking for it,” Tiffany Benedict said.

She applied for unemployment immediately after salons closed and hasn’t received any funds from the state.

“This is my life. I don’t know anything else. I just do hair. That’s it. This is how I take care of my family, and I’ve never been able to not take care of them, so it’s stressful,” she said.

Benedict plans to apply for PUA as soon as possible.

“I don’t know if the application will open up then or what the process is going to be, but I’m going to be there to find out,“ she said.

Stylists told FOX8 they hoped to be able to reopen at the end of the month.

“Even if we were to come back, it doesn’t mean that our customers are ready to come back. It doesn’t mean that they have recuperated their money in their household and that they’re in a space where they’re ready to pay us again,” Hairston said.