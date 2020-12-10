See the list of NC hospitals getting week-1 vaccine shipments

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are headed to North Carolina medical centers.

Week-1 shipments of the vaccine are expected to arrive in the state during the week of Dec. 14.

The list below includes all week-1 shipments.

“Week 2 allocations will allow us to get vaccine to more locations and every county in NC,” the state DHHS said. “In week 2 we are expecting to receive both Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.”

Hospital Week 1 Allocations – Doses Blue Ridge HealthCare Hospitals, Inc 975 Caldwell Memorial Hospital 975 Cape Fear Valley Health System 2925 Hoke Hospital 975 Bladen County Hospital 975 CarolinaEast Medical Center 975 Carteret County General Hospital 975 Catawba Valley Medical Center 975 Frye Regional Medical Center 975 DLP Wilson Medical Center 975 Duke Raleigh Hospital 1950 Duke Regional Hospital 1950 Duke University Hospital 2925 Moore Regional Hospital 1950 CaroMont Regional Medical Center 1950 Granville Health System 975 Betsy Johnson Hospital 975 Haywood Regional Medical Center 975 Margaret R Pardee Memorial Hospital (Henderson County Hospital Corporation) 975 Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital 975 Iredell Health System 975 Johnston Health Services Corporation d.b.a. Johnston Health 1950 MH Mission Health, LLLP 2925 Nash UNC Health Care 975 New Hanover Regional Medical Center 2925 Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center 2925 Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center 2925 Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center 975 Onslow Memorial Hospital, Inc. 975 Randolph Hospital, Inc DBA Randolph Health 975 Rex Hospital, Inc 2925 Rutherford Regional Health System, Duke LifePoint 975 Southeastern Regional Medical Center 975 CMC Enterprise 2925 Atrium Health Cabarrus (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority) 1950 Atrium Health Pineville (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority) 1950 Atrium Health Union (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority) 1950 Atrium Health Cleveland (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority) 975 Atrium Health Lincoln (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority) 975 Atrium Health Mercy, a facility of Carolinas Medical Center (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority) 975 Atrium Health University City (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority) 975 Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital 2925 Wesley Long Hospital 1950 Alamance Regional Medical Center, Inc. 975 UNC Lenoir Health Care 975 UNC Medical Center 2925 Vidant Medical Center 2925 Vidant North Hospital 975 Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center 2925 High Point Medical Center 975 WakeMed Raleigh Campus 2925 WakeMed Cary Hospital 975 Wayne Memorial Hospital 975