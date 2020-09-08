Second COVID-19 outbreak identified at Graham skilled nursing facility

GRAHAM, N.C. — The Alamance County Health Department has identified a second COVID-19 outbreak at Peak Resources in Graham.

The health department released the following information:

Alamance County Health Department has identified a second outbreak at the skilled nursing facility Peak Resources in Graham. Currently, four (4) cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the facility. The confirmed cases are among three (3) staff and one (1) resident. One staff person is not an Alamance County resident and will not be included in Alamance’s COVID-19 case count, but will be included on the biweekly Congregate Living Settings report for NC DHHS. NC DHHS defines an outbreak as two laboratory-confirmed cases in a period of 28 days within a congregate living or long-term care facility.

“Peak Resources Alamance remains dedicated to the well-being and safety of our residents and employees,” stated Jeff Cochran, Administrator at Peak Resources Alamance. “Protecting the health of those we care for and the community we service remains our highest priority. We are making every effort to ensure we stop the spread of the Coronavirus within our facility. We are extremely proud of our staff members and their rapid and diligent response in handling a very unique and difficult situation.”

Cochran further stated, “Our clinical and infection control responses are directed by local, state, and federal agencies which are closely monitored as new guidelines are released. At this time, we remain in active communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps. We appreciate our residents’, families’, and community understanding during this unprecedented time and will continue our commitment to providing the best care possible.”

“The Alamance County Health Department and Peak Resources have been in collaboration for the past several months to implement precautions and taking steps to prevent illness in the facility,” stated Alamance County Interim Health Director, Alexandria Rimmer. “Peak has worked with the Health Department for guidance on following the guidelines set forth from NC DHHS for long-term care facilities; we commend the facility for working constantly to keep residents and staff safe.”

Alamance County Health Department identified its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 20. Since then, a total of 3438 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the community. Of those confirmed cases, 3109 have been released from isolation and 281 remain active and in isolation. Included in those active cases, 13 individuals are receiving care at a hospital. Sadly, there have been 48 COVID-19 related deaths. COVID-related deaths include only patients who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, and who died without fully recovering from the disease.

The community is reminded to limit their social and group interactions and practice the 3Ws – Wear, Wait and Wash. These important steps can reduce a person’s risk and the risk to their family, friends and neighbors.