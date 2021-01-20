Second COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Home Place of Burlington

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A second COVID-19 outbreak has been identified at the long-term care facility Home Place of Burlington.

According to the Alamance County Health Department, four cases of the virus were identified, including three residents and a member of staff.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two laboratory-confirmed cases in a period of 28 days within a congregate living or long-term care facility.

“The health and safety of our residents and team members remains our top priority, and our experienced professionals continue working tirelessly to minimize opportunities for exposure to the virus,” said Bonnie Thompson, executive director of Home Place of Burlington. “Our latest round of testing found three positive cases among residents and one positive case among team members. Residents who have tested positive are under quarantine in designated areas within the community and are being closely monitored. The affected team member is self-quarantining away from the community. All of these individuals are receiving appropriate medical care.”

Ms. Thompson continued, “While this is a challenging time for our community, we are pleased to have held our first vaccination clinic on Jan. 12. We are scheduled to hold additional clinics for residents and team members to complete their vaccination series on Feb. 9 and March 9 and expect nearly 100% of the community to be vaccinated following those clinics. We are committed to our ongoing practice of community-wide weekly testing, and will continue to follow all guidelines prescribed by the CDC, state and local health authorities.”