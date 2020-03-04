School systems, public transit in the Triad keeping a close eye on coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper released new information about the presumptive case of the Coronavirus in Wake County.

Preparations are underway all over the state, including in the Piedmont.

A meeting was held at the Oak Branch Conference Center with 10 major school districts, including Guilford County Schools, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Wake County Schools and Charlotte-Mecklenberg County Schools.

School leaders met with state health officials and a non-profit organization to plan for the potential spread of the Coronavirus.

Those school system leaders are closely monitoring the virus and they're not the only ones.

While the Davidson County School System didn't have anyone at Wednesday's meeting, FOX8 is told they are reviewing how to properly disinfect and sanitize classrooms and buses.

It's a common theme across the Piedmont and not just in schools.

A new audio message alerting riders about the virus and how to protect themselves will debut Thursday morning on Greensboro Transit Agency buses.

"We are sanitizing the interior of the bus, using medical grade sanitizer. That's for the common areas, like the hand rails, the back of the seats. Things like that, in hopes of killing any types of germs that may find themselves on the bus," said Kevin Elwood, the manager of communications for GTA.

Elwood said they're taking extra precautions and educating riders on good hygiene.

"[Like] washing your hands frequently with warm water and soap," he said.

He stresses that his riders are at no greater risk to catch the coronavirus while riding a bus than anywhere else.

"It's no different than any other enclosed space, whether you're going shopping or you're going to school," Elwood said. "There's a minimum amount of risk, but we want to make sure everyone is educated as they come into the environment."

There's been a rush across the Piedmont to stock up on supplies.

FOX8 called several area stores on Wednesday and found many places have sold out of hand sanitizer.

Costo on Wendover Avenue had received 120 pallets of disinfectant wipes on Wednesday morning, but FOX8 is told by noon they were sold out.