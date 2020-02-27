School districts, health agencies taking steps to prepare against coronavirus in the Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As state health officials encourage people to take steps to prepare for the spread of coronavirus, local school districts and public health departments are staying in close contact.

According to a spokesperson for Guilford County Schools, the district expects to include some information about coronavirus in a weekly letter to principals, including signs and symptoms to look for.

In Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, district leaders plan to schedule a meeting with county leaders and the health department sometime this week.

A spokesperson for Davidson County Schools told FOX8 they are in communication with the local health department.

Right now Elon University is working to finalize travel plans home from Florence, Italy after their study abroad program was canceled.

“They’re obviously disappointed and frustrated, this was a really difficult decision for Elon, we really prioritize global experiences and study abroad,” said Owen Covington, the director, Elon University News Bureau.

The university is now closely monitoring the outbreak in Europe to minimize the risk to students in France, Denmark and the UK.

“We’re tracking what’s going on in those countries to see if some adjustment might need to be made,” he said.

Wednesday NCDHHS held a news conference warning the public to take proactive measures to stay healthy.

“We have been working closely with our Public Health and Office of Emergency Medical Services partners to ensure our preparedness for all scenarios as it relates to COVID-19 infection,” said Director of Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry. "We would rather be over-prepared to protect the health and well-being of North Carolinians."