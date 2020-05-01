SC governor lifts ‘Home or Work’ order, allows outdoor dining

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster removed the state’s “Home or Work” order on Friday, making it voluntary starting Monday, WBTW reports.

McMaster also reopened outdoor dining at restaurants effective Monday. In March, McMaster closed dine-in service and limited restaurants to deliver or take out to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Tables, chairs, and seats should be cleaned/sanitized after every customer, under the new guidelines.

The following modifications are required:

• Space tables a minimum of 8 feet from each other (measured from all edges of the table);

• Limit table groups to 8 individuals; and

• Eliminate gatherings in the building when entering or exiting outdoor seating area; and

• Maintain strict social/physical distancing guidelines

Open Areas and temporary tents utilized by existing, permitted restaurants, must have all sides of the tent open. The following conditions are required:

• Space tables a minimum of 8 feet from each other (measured from all edges of the table);

• Limit table groups to 8 individuals;

• State approved fire extinguisher within 75 feet of tent area; and

• Minimum 7-foot 6-inch headroom (ceiling height).

See the full list guidelines for outdoor dining at restaurants here.

For hotels and short-term rentals, people from hot spots in the country are no longer banned effective immediately. The hot spots include New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. The 14-day quarantine order for visitors from those states has been lifted as well.

The governor did not make decisions about dine-in service, spectator sports, hair salons, theaters, concerts, and other items still banned. McMaster said he hopes to make those decisions soon, but will be watching the data next week for any changes.

McMaster said he is calling for a statewide day of prayer this Sunday.