SC EMT passes away after battle with COVID-19

An EMT in South Carolina has passed away following a battle with COVID-19, according to Vital Care EMS, WHNS reports.

John Paul “JP” Alonzo Granger, 22, of Piedmont, passed away on Tuesday, Vital Care EMS says.

He is described as a selfless person in a statement from his employers.

JP started driving an ambulance in Greenville after high school while he worked towards becoming an EMT.

Vital Care EMS says his life motto was: “I gave up my life to learn how to save yours.”

JP’s coworkers described him as a kind and caring man, who loved his family, friends and rescue dog, Shadow.

“He loved his family so much and was loved by all. What a fitting way to live your life. His kind spirit will live on forever and the mark that he left on this world will never be erased,” Vital EMS said in a statement.

A GoFundMe has been set up in his name.

A full statement from Jennifer Springer, President and CEO of Vital Care EMS is provided below:

“Vital Care EMS has lost a dear friend and valued colleague. John Paul Granger was an exceptional employee who was dedicated and committed to the profession of being a first responder. John Paul was a remarkable young man who was highly respected by all of our Vital Care family. He will be deeply missed. We respect the privacy of the family during this tough time. Our hearts, prayers and deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends, including the many people he worked with here at Vital Care.”