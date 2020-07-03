SC animal rescue says they have run out of dog food as coronavirus cuts off supply from food bank

SANDY SPRINGS, S.C. — A South Carolina animal rescue issued a desperate plea as the last of their dog food for 37 large dogs runs out.

Whiskey’s Animal Rescue in Sandy Springs, South Carolina, said the take care of hospice dogs, meaning dogs that can never be adopted.

“Due to COVID 19 our food banks have not been providing food for rescues and shelters and we must pay full price which is a major hardship for the rescue,” the rescue said.

Whiskey’s Animal Rescue says they have been buying dog food from Sam’s Club at $22 for 55 pounds.

“We cannot continue to taking animals without support, every single penny counts,” the shelter said.

Donations can be made at the Whiskey’s Animal Rescue website.