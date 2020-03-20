Salons in the Triad feeling the impact of the coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO -- In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the general public is being advised to avoid close contact, but hair salons and barbershops are still accepting clients.

Many are taking precautions by posting signs informing customers of the symptoms of COVID-19 and how they should stay away.

"I know it`s a grave concern for everybody," said Rick Morton, owner of Heads Up Barber and Beauty Shop in Greensboro.

In addition to posting caution signs, we noticed more hand sanitizers in and around the different stations in the salons.

At Pigtails and Crewcuts in Greensboro, customers are asked screening questions and are required to wash their hands before service. The shop caters to children.

"Before they get to pick a toy or a lollipop, we ask them to sanitize their hands once again," said Angel Putnam, owner of Pigtails and Crewcuts.

Rick Morton, Heads Up Barbershop owner, says it's hard to implement "social distancing" in an environment like this, but they're trying their best.

"We`ve also spaced our chairs in our waiting area out so the chairs are not right beside each other," said Morton.

Barbers and cosmetologist are also seeing a steady decline in appointments and walk-ins since the Coronavirus outbreak. It's affecting their pockets and the company's bottom line which adheres to customers grooming needs.

"About a third of the people are rescheduling, so some of my money that I may still get I`m not going to get it right now, and that`s not just for me. There's 11 stylists that work here, so that`s for everybody," said Shannon Hairston, owner of Lady Shae's Hair Salon.

Many of the owners told FOX8 they received an email from the North Carolina State Board of Cosmetic Arts stating they could continue working during this pandemic. However, the idea of a forced shut down does linger in the back of their minds.

"My staff has been with me for years so, you know, I worry about what may happen tomorrow if we are forced to close our doors," said Putnam.

The only other time Rick has seen business like this was after September 11, 2001, but he says barbershops seem to be a place people want to be in tough times.

"When the towers fell, that the first couple of days in the barbershop, it was kind of like panic, the same thing that's going on now, but the weeks to follow, men and people needed a place to come where they felt some normalcy," said Morton.

Pigtails and Crewcuts owners say in the meantime they're working on providing an online auction to help recover the lost wages.

