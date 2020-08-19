Sage Surratt opts out of Wake Forest University football for 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sage Surratt, wide receiver for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, says that he will skip the 2020 season due to the ongoing pandemic.

In a tweet Wednesday, Surratt said he and his family decided it would be better for him to focus on training for the 2021 NFL draft.

Surratt’s full statement is included below:

My love for Deacon Nation makes this decision very difficult. After careful consideration, I will forgo the upcoming season due to the many uncertainties and risks associated with COVID-19. My family and I have decided it is best for me to focus on training for the 2021 NFL draft.

Wake Forest University and the strength of all those who support the smallest Power 5 school have forever transformed my life. WFU provided me the opportunity to compete at a high level while also earning an Economics degree this December from one of the most prestigious universities in the country.

Thank you to our remarkable coaching staff, administration, exceptional athletic trainers, academic support team and outstanding strength and conditioning coaches who play a vital role in our program. Your dedication has been invaluable to my development. Our team’s overall success isn’t possible without the leadership of Coach Clawson and John Currie. Special thanks to Coach Higgens, a trusted mentor who made WFU feel like home. Thank you to my phenomenal teammates who made my college experience memorable, pushing and demanding more from me.

These past three years in BB&T Stadium, Deacon fans provided me with memories to last a lifetime. We can’t do what we do without your support. Words can’t express my gratitude. My experience at Wake Forest has been extraordinary, and I leave with a humble and grateful heart. It has been my absolute privilege to suit up in the Black & Gold.