Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page returns to work after testing positive for COVID-19

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page is back at work after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Sgt. Kevin Suthard with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says Page returned to work on Tuesday.

The sheriff is reportedly doing well and excited to be back in the office.

While the sheriff experienced mild symptoms, Page noted that and the coronavirus affects all people differently and does not want to create the perception that his experience with COVID-19 was a typical one, Suthard said.

The sheriff continues to recommend that people wear a mask, social distance from others and wash hands frequently.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office declined to identify whether any other employees tested positive or went into quarantine. The sheriff’s office said that services have not been affected.

Page reportedly tested positive last week.