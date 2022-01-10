Rockingham County Schools votes to keep masks optional

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Rockingham County Schools Board of Education voted on Monday to continue with the policy of keeping masks optional.

The vote was not unanimous, and the decision is set to be revisited at the next board meeting.

Face masks were made optional during a board meeting on Dec. 10, according to a statement released by RCS.

The statement, released on Jan. 3, says in part:

“Preschool and HeadStart are still required to wear face coverings as required by the NC Division of Child Development and Early Education.  In addition, all students Prek/HS through 12th grade are still required to wear face masks as required by the CDC order on school bus transportation.  Early College High School Students or any high school students attending RCC classes are still required to follow the community college guidelines and wear a mask there.”

