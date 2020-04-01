Rockingham County reports first coronavirus death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- Rockingham County health officials on Wednesday reported the first coronavirus death in the county.

The person died on Wednesday from complications associated with the virus.

The patient was in their 60s and had several underlying medical conditions.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the family and loved ones at this time. We want to reiterate the importance of citizens staying home until further direction from our government and health leadership", said Lance Metzler, Rockingham County Manager.

The Rockingham County Health Department is encouraging the community to adhere to the governor's mitigation recommendations and executive orders.