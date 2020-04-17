Rockingham County musicians team up for Rock-Aid, online benefit concert supporting kids feeding programs

Jacob Vaughan (Submitted photo)

Atiba Rorie (Submitted photo)

Josephus III (Submitted photo)

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County nonprofits and musicians are teaming up to raise money for kids’ food programs with an online benefit concert.

The free concert, Rock-Aid, is a collaboration of the Reidsville Area Foundation, Rockingham County Arts Council, the Dan Riverkeeper, the Rockingham County Education Foundation and Piedmont Folk Legacies.

“The school closures and shutdown due to coronavirus have drastically impaired reliable access to food and supplies to those who need it the most, our children,” said Dan Riverkeeper Steven Pulliam. “Rock-Aid is an initiative to refill pantries and restore peace of mind for our food insecure youth and families.”

The event is set for 8 p.m. on Friday, April 24, on the Rock-Aid Facebook page.

The free event aims to raise money through donations. To donate, text ROCKAID to 24365.

All proceeds will support food programs for children in Rockingham County.

“Whether it’s one dollar or a thousand dollars, all proceeds collected are appreciated and will go

directly to helping those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the team said.

Artists include local country artist Jacob Vaughan, prominent Danville performer Matt Crowder, rising Greensboro singer/songwriter Sydney Rose, founder of Amazon Prime’s The Poetry Cafe founder Josephus III, Virginia-based duo Sweethearts of the Banjo, L.B. Florence Ensemble singer Dr. Gwendolyn Lane Bacote and African Unplugged founder and percussionist Atiba Rorie.

“Music is still here, and it will never go away,” said Vaughan. “The fact that we can use

music in order to better just one person’s life is a no-brainer. I’m thankful for the Rock-Aid

team and all the work we’ve put into this.”