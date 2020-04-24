Richard Childress auctioning off personal collection, including Dale Earnhardt race car, for COVID-19 relief

WELCOME, NC – It’s ubiquitous color and trademarked, stylized number make it one of the most identifiable race cars ever and one of them, chassis number 22, is for sale. The Richard Childress Racing 3 car, driven by Dale Earnhardt, was the most hated and most loved car on the racetrack, depending on when and who you asked.

Richard Childress has 44 original Earnhardt driven cars in his personal collection so he’s letting one of them go in a charity auction hosted on eBay that will include thousands of other items from Childress’ personal stash of Earnhardt, NASCAR and other driver collectibles from the last 50 years. The car will run. It’s not changed since it last raced. It’s all original, bumps, bangs and all, according to Childress.

The other items for sale includes model cars, diecasts of various sizes and rarities, trains, figurines, flags, signs and more, some of it very rare.

“We’ve got so many rare items that people have probably never even seen that came in as prototypes. We may not have even sold them or put them out to the public,” Childress told FOX8.

The decision to let go of any amount of his collection isn’t something he takes lightly but with so many people needing help to get through the COVID-19 emergency, he’s happy to be able to put every penny of the proceeds of the auction back into the cause.

From meals for the hungry to providing PPE supplies to first responders, Childress has the need to help.

He also hopes the sale of these items gives the buyers a special link back to Dale Earnhardt.

“The neatest thing about Dale Earnhardt is that he was very special, a very giving person, and for me to be able to give back some of the items that I know that he helped approve and help make famous,” Childress said, “The thing that makes it special is it’s out of my own personal collections and I’m gonna verify every piece of it.”

Which brings us back to that 3 car. How much?

Childress said it won’t be included on the eBay listings because the site can’t handle the amount it could potentially sell for but he’s taking any serious offers starting at $250,000. He says the car should sell for nearly double that at the popular collector car auctions, which are all closed right now. He figures someone will buy the car and be able to sell it for a nice profit.

“For me to play just a little part of it and for RCR to play just a little part of it to make a smile on someone’s face, that makes me feel good,” Childress said, summing up why he’s doing this.

Go to www.RCRRacing.com for more information or on eBay at Richard Childress Collection.