Revamped spaces ready to welcome back Career and Technical Education students at Western Guilford High School

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Revamped spaces at Western Guilford High School will welcome back students in the Signature Career Academy when high schoolers return to the classroom.

The school hosts a drone and logistics and global logistics and supply chain program. The new space includes warehouse and flight simulations, collaborative spaces and cutting edge technology.

”When students return they have the opportunity to work in a space which simulates industry but allows them to work in a flexible environment,” said Dr. Eboni Chillis, the executive director of the Career and Technical program with Guilford County Schools.

WGHS principal Greg Newlin said participants in the program have been learning virtually, but it’s a challenge.

“We don’t practice football virtually. You can’t do that. You can’t do this program that way, either. You have to be able to be here, handle things, inspect, learn to fly, to build and research them at the same time,” he said.

The revamp was funded by $850,000 of bond money. Chillis said other academies in the district are helping fill in demand jobs amid the pandemic and beyond.

“We have a pharmacy tech pathway. We also have a biotechnology pathway as well as a counseling and mental health pathway. So our students are working in career fields that are run directly aligned to job projection data right here in our Triad,” Chillis said.

Newlin said despite months of virtual learning, students will be able to graduate on time with necessary certifications in their field of choice.