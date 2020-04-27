Restaurants begin reopening for dine-in in Georgia

ATLANTA — Starting Monday, Georgians can yet again sit down at their favorite restaurants as many communities across the country remain under stay-at-home orders with non-essential businesses closed, WAGA reports.

The state is rolling into the second phase of Gov. Brian Kemp’s reopening plan.

Until now, Georgia restaurants could continue to offer take out through curbside pickup.

Still, different restaurants are taking different approaches.

Meatballerz in Atlanta told WAGA that they spent Sunday deep cleaning and plan to reopen on Tuesday.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar will reopen Monday but will limit each table to six guests and will give workers health screenings every shift.

Despite being allowed to reopen, other restaurants are choosing not to.