Respiratory therapists on the front lines fighting COVID-19

Not only are they on the front lines, they are leading the charge.

Respiratory therapists are helping COVID-19 patients breathe while the virus attacks their lungs. The minute a patient is intubated their work never stops.

Christy Hall has been a respiratory therapist for over 30 years. She says the coronavirus scares her because it’s highly contagious and a patient’s health can go downhill fast.

“It’s almost like you don’t have time, you are really having to scramble to get your emergency stuff together,” Hall said.

It’s Hall’s job to know how much air to push into lungs afflicted with COVID-19.

“It’s not an easy thing, just to turn those knobs, you’ve got to take so much into consideration. The changes we make on the breathing machines affect everything,” Hall said.

Hall says a ventilator’s settings dictate if enough oxygen is getting into the bloodstream to meet the demands of the body.

“So that it does mimic as closely as possible the lungs, so that it takes the work off the heart so it can rest as well,” Hall said.

On top of getting it right, respiratory therapists are also having to worry about their own health in the process.

“You have to be more aware of exposure, because we are almost face-to-face with a lot of patients,” Hall said.

Dressed down in personal protective equipment, therapists are continuing to provide life-saving care and the stakes are higher than ever before.

“It’s scarier in that you have to really be careful, you know? You have to be careful when you are not at work and you have to be careful when you are outside of work,” Hall said.

Hall is isolating herself from her family and has been staying at a campground for a month now.