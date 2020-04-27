ReOpen NC leader says she tested positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A leader of the ReOpen NC group revealed in a Facebook post that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Audrey Whitlock posted to the ReOpen NC Facebook page early Sunday saying her two-week quarantine was ending. She described herself as “an asymptomatic COVID19 positive patient.”

Whitlock is one of the administrators of the ReOpen NC Facebook page – which has helped organize two protests in downtown Raleigh calling for Gov. Roy Cooper to lift his stay-at-home order.

In Whitlock’s post, she wrote about how the restrictions put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic are violating her First Amendment rights as well as her 5th and 14th Amendment rights.

She said she was “forced” to quarantine which violated her First Amendment rights.

“The reality is that modern society has not been able to eradicate contagious viruses. A typical public health quarantine would occur in a medical facility. I have been told not to participate in public or private accommodations as requested by the government, and therefore denied my 1st amendment right of freedom of religion,” Whitlock wrote.

She went on to say that “It has been insinuated by others that if I go out, I could be arrested for denying a quarantine order.”

She says an arrest in that situation would violate the Americans with Disabilities Act.

ReOpen NC said it would hold rallies in Raleigh every Tuesday until the governor’s restrictions are lifted. On Thursday, Cooper extended the stay-at-home order until May 8.

Cooper said that NC is flattening the curve but is not ready to fully lift restrictions.

Cooper also said NC needs an increase in testing and trends need to be headed in the right direction.

Governor Cooper also shared information about how North Carolina can gradually re-open over three phases to prevent hot spots of viral spread while also beginning to bring the economy back. These phases are based on the best information available now but could be altered as new information emerges.

Phase one will not begin until after May 8 at the earliest.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 9,142 as of 10:30 a.m. Monday — as reported via the News & Observer from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and county health departments.

In North Carolina, 306 people have died. About 470 people are currently hospitalized.