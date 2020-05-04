ReOpen NC leader calls for boycott of Costco, Whole Foods for requiring customers to wear masks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Starting Monday, Costco shoppers will be required to wear face coverings in stores.

At Whole Foods, shoppers will be given face masks upon arrival at its stores.

Some view the policy as an annoyance, saying that masks are not proven to help prevent the spread of the virus.

ReOpen NC leader took to Facebook to share a post calling for a boycott of the two aforementioned businesses due to their face mask policy.

“They are within their rights to do this, but we are within our rights to shop elsewhere,” Ashley Smith’s Facebook post said.

Costco’s policy says to says that “all Costco members and guests must wear a face covering that covers their mouth and nose at all times while at Costco” and excludes children under 2 years old and people whose medical conditions do not allow for them to wear such coverings.

“We cannot let them normalize the fear — it allows them to drag out the closures and restrictions and will make it easier for them to do this to the country every flu season moving forward,” the post says.