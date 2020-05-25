ReOpen NC group plans marches in Raleigh, other cities on Memorial Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Protesters with ReOpen NC are planning a statewide Memorial Day march on Monday.

In previous rallies, protesters challenged Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Monday’s rallies will be held simultaneously in Raleigh, Charlotte, Wilmington, Greensboro and Asheville.

Ashley Smith has been front and center at the rallies since the executive orders were signed.

“We are rallying and marching to honor those who paid the ultimate price for freedom,” Smith said.

But after multiple arrests in past rallies, some are questioning if Memorial Day is really the appropriate day to march.

“It’s going to be very family-friendly. I hope we won’t see some of the counter-protestors and things that we’ve seen in the past,” Smith said. “I just kind of hope and pray everybody will let us do our thing and be peaceful.”