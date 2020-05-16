Reaching the Hispanic community during the COVID-19 pandemic

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Novant Health employee is helping bridge the gap for Spanish-speaking families in the Waugtown community.

Nora Toncel is one of Novant’s Neighborhood Engagement Partners who serve as a bridge between people who don’t speak English and getting the medical help they need during this pandemic. Her work office has been the parking lot of the Respiratory Assessment Center in Waughtown.

“My job is really to provide the other, that other side of needs, that social support,” Toncel said.

She spends time helping patients by translating their needs and providing outside resources during this crisis.

“All of the families that come into our testing sites are going to have a variety of needs whether it’s food, clothing, and masks. We’re now distributing masks. Some families might need formula and diapers for their babies,” Toncel said.

She says she’s glad to serve in this capacity especially since many who are a part of the Hispanic community are more reserved when it comes to seeking help.

“With the Hispanic community, I’ve learned that the vast majority are still very shy and they don’t ask for help so when they get to speak to me at least they see a friendly face. They see a face that speaks their language and I’m able to communicate for the Hispanic community that the complete number-one barrier is the language,” Toncel said.

Her goal is to empower others and provide them the tools they need.

“It’s very convenient, we get you checked in and then we will proceed with the testing and then we will wait for results so it’s a very seamless process and we hope to keep it that way,” Toncel said.

Over the last few weeks, they’ve seen an increasing number of patients receiving tests, especially among the Hispanic community.

The Novant Respiratory Assessment center is open Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 .pm. The clinic is open for those who have either received an evaluation from their primary care physician and those who may not have the resources and are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.