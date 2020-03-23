Randolph County reports first case of coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- A person from Randolph County has tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the county's first laboratory-positive case, according to Randolph County Public Health.

The patient had traveled outside of the state within the United States.

“The continued increase of cases across North Carolina, should underscore the importance of following the CDC recommended guidance,” said Susan Hayes, Randolph County health director. “It is everyone’s responsibility to protect themselves and those around them."

Randolph County Public Health says county medical personnel and first responders have enacted the appropriate protocols to ensure the public’s safety.

The health department asks that the public takes the follow precautions:

Practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between self and others

Stay home if sick, except to get medical care. Wear a surgical mask if travel is unavoidable.

Cover mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve (not hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, scrubbing between fingers, under fingernails, and on backs and sides of hands. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer and rub in until dry if soap and water are not available.

Regularly sanitize surfaces that other people come in contact with (i.e. phone, keyboard, workstation, door knobs, etc.)

