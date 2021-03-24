Which Piedmont Triad counties have opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone ages 16/18 and older?

RANDOLPH COUNT, N.C. — Multiple Triad counties are opening up COVID-19 vaccinations to nearly everyone.

As of Wednesday, the following counties are accepting appointments for anyone as long as they meet the age requirements for the vaccine (16 for Pfizer, 18 for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson):

Davidson County

Randolph County

Rockingham County

N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen says the state is still in line to meet President Joe Biden’s goal of having all adults eligible for the vaccine by May 1.

To sign up for an appointment, find the online portal or phone number for your local COVID-19 vaccination clinic using our list.

At the state level, Groups 1 through 3 are entirely eligible, while only some members of group 4, which includes people with certain health conditions, are eligible for the vaccine as of March 17.

Group 4 vaccinations began with people with high-risk medical conditions, people experiencing homelessness, and incarcerated people who have not been vaccinated.

What health conditions make me eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in group 4?

The state plans to move to other essential workers and other people in close group living settings next at a later date.