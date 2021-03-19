Randolph County only N.C. county labeled ‘critical’; reason involves trips to the emergency room

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — State health leaders have improved the COVID-19 rating of all North Carolina counties, with the exclusion of Randolph County which was increased from “substantially” impacted to “critically” impacted by the pandemic.

According to a chart shared by NCDHHS, on February 18, Randolph County was among 25 counties labeled “critical;” on March 4, that changed to “substantial;” on March 17 it changed back to “critical.”

Per County Health Director Susan Hayes, the county has actually improved in almost every area.

“Our cases were 385 per 100,000 people. Which is high, but there are several other counties that have similar rates,” Hayes said.

The 385 number is a drop over two weeks from 458, while the percent of positive cases dropped from 7.7% to 7.5%.

The reason the county is labeled the way it is has to do with the critical impact cases have had on Randolph Health.

Hospital leaders outlined to FOX8 on Thursday that what is pushing the county into the red is the number of trips into the ER for COVID-19 patients.

Two weeks ago, 18% of ER visits were for COVID-19 related issues, however that number is now 21% of ER visits. Compared to the national average of 12%-14%, that number is high.

Per hospital leaders, the hospital impact is labeled in four categories:

Percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations

COVID-19 related visits to ER

Hospital Capacity

Critical Staffing

Randolph Health received a “fine” status from the state in every category other than COVID-19 related visits to ER.

The reason for the high number is because of a lack of access to primary care facilities in the county, many people do not have insurances and use ERs as their primary doctor’s office, and the county has sicker people.

Health leaders are hopeful that Randolph County will receive more than the normal vaccine doses sometime in April.