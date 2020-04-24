Randolph County community celebrates 105-year-old veteran’s milestone birthday

ASHEBORO, N.C. — It’s rare that five generations of the same family can celebrate a milestone birthday together.

COVID-19 restrictions add a new layer of difficulty, but a Randolph County community was up for the challenge.

You would never guess that James Eddins is North Pointe Assisted Living Facility’s oldest resident at 105 years old.

“I feel great,” Eddins exclaimed.

A big birthday calls for a big and loud celebration.

“We want to celebrate this day with him and make it very special,” said Laura Clark, Residential Care Coordinator at the Asheboro facility.

Holding signs, waving balloons and blasting music, North Pointe hosted a parade at a distance. Cars driven by family, caretakers and members of the community lined Pineview Road in front of the facility.

“Through his 105 years, he has experienced so much. He was born during the time of the first world war and experienced the depression and World War II and Korea. He served in World War II to serve the people of this country. He has been a part of everything,” said Keith Eddins, James’s grandson.

“It just shows how much everybody loves him,” Clark said.

After weeks without visitors because of COVID-19 restrictions, Eddins finally got to see all five generations of his family.

“I’m greatly surprised! I didn’t think I would do nothing but sit in the room. Thank you all for coming. I never thought that would see you all together again,” Eddins said.

North Pointe staff tell FOX8 all the decorations outside the facility are red, white and blue to honor Eddins’ time in the military.