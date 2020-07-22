Randolph and Davidson among top counties in state for high percentage of positive COVID-19 cases

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A report put out by the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom based in Washington D.C., uncovered details regarding the state of North Carolina’s current status as a “red zone” for the coronavirus.

The newsroom obtained a copy of an unreleased copy of the White Houses’ COVID-19 tasks force study.

In it, North Carolina was among 18 states to see serious setbacks in stopping the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, in a news conference, Gov. Roy Cooper called people who have refused to wear masks “selfish.”



Some health officials in the Triad point to that being a reason as to why cases have not gone done.

The report also found that Davidson and Randolph counties are among the top 12 counties in the state to see a high percentage of positive cases for the virus.

Top 12 counties that reported both new cases above 100 per 100,000 population and tests positivity rates above 10 percent

Mecklenburg Gaston Johnston Union New hanover Cabarrus Catawaba Robeson Davidson Rowan Randolph Duplin

Counties that are in the mild category (new cases were 10 to 100 per 100,000 population and tests positive were between five percent and 10 percent)

Wake Durham Guilford Forsyth Cumberland Iredell Alamance Brunswick Orange Wayne Pitt Buncombe

Randolph County Health Director Susan Hayes said the county reported 57 news cases on Tuesday.

“I hate that we’re in this position, we shouldn’t be,” she said.

According to the county health department, there has been a reported increase in cases that have been linked to young adults, those who have recently been on vacation, and those who have refused to wear masks.

“You’ll go into stores and you’ll see some people with masks on, you won’t see any others … we really need help from our leaders,” Hayes said.

She said while people look to her department for guidance, there is nothing the health department can do to physically force people to wear masks.

Because of people refusing to listen to warnings, there have also been increases in cases in the business districts of the county.

In the full coronavirus report from the White House, experts outlined methods to “flatten the curve” in the state.

That includes, but is not limited to, better access to testing, better education on mask-wearing, and an intensified effort on contract tracing.

However, contract tracing only works if people comply.

“Someone who is a positive case, and we say now, ‘Let’s walk through who has been the contacts you’ve been on. Who is in your family,’ sometimes they don’t want to tell us. And I can’t make them,” Hayes said.