Randleman students take photoshoot after prom canceled by pandemic

(Courtesy of Jessi Green)

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A Randleman couple missed their prom but found a way to capture a snapshot of this moment in history amid a global pandemic.

Photographer Jessi Green shot a photoshoot with McKenzie and Dawson on the night that was supposed to be their prom.

There are some traditional prom photos as well as a powerful image of the two wearing medical masks.

“There’s no corsage or boutonnière, no fresh haircut, no tux, and the dress is still at the alteration shop,” Rebekah Howard Edwards said. “However, Kenzie wore her mom’s prom dress — a dress older than the girl wearing it but beautiful and timeless. Dawson wore his suit. They took pictures, visited their grandparents, picked up some Olive Garden and had a picnic.”

Edwards says they even played their own music and danced a little.

“Things may not be at all the way they imagined but they made some great memories and they both looked beautiful.”