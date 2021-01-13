Ramping up vaccine efforts in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — State health officials are eager to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine distribution and they are thinking big to get the job done.

Guilford County is one of nine communities in North Carolina with a planned mass vaccination site.

The county health department and Cone Health are joining forces at the Greensboro Coliseum to administer shots.

“Not only is this a new site that has a larger capacity, but it also allows us to kind of concentrate our resources to have the staffing to be able to really get all of these people vaccinated,” said Dr. Amy Thompson, a pharmacy administration resident at Cone Health.

On Tuesday, the county and hospital will begin large-scale vaccination for those 75 and older.

“We have the ability to not only increase our vaccinations for people that are in the public and those 75 and older that are the frontline out there, but then also our employees. So, we are not taking away from the people that need to have vaccinations as far as health care workers,” Thompson said.

They initially expect to vaccinate 750 people a day. Five-hundred doses will be supplied by Cone Health and the remaining doses will come for the county’s allotment.

Numbers they hope to grow in the coming weeks.

“It’s really in our benefit to really ramp and get this velocity of our vaccinations, because the more that we do and the more that we show that we are capable of doing this, the more and more doses that they send,” Thompson said.

Local health officials are confident they can step up to the challenge.

“We have had a very careful approach to avoid some of the situations where people are waiting in line for overnight or acting like it’s a Black Friday sale. We are really having a very strategic approach to be able to not only vaccinate a lot of people but do it in a way that it still shows that we care about everyone and that we are making sure that we are very careful,” Thompson said.

The vaccination site at the coliseum is open to anyone who schedules an appointment. Walk-ins are not accepted.

If you are a Guilford County resident, you need to register through the health department. If you live outside the county, register through Cone Health.

Registration opens Friday at 10 a.m.