Raleigh school to close after parent tests positive for coronavirus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh school will be closed until further notice after a parent of a student tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Trinity Academy in Raleigh has closed and canceled all activities for Tuesday.

According to a note sent to parents and staff, the infected parent has followed CDC guidelines and is quarantined at home. The students are also quarantined out of caution.

Read Trinity Academy’s full statement below:

Dear Trinity Families, Earlier this evening it came to our attention that a Trinity parent has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). The individual has followed the CDC’s guidelines and is quarantined at home. The students are also quarantined out of an abundance of caution. The health and safety of our families is a top priority. The Center for Disease Control has recommended that schools consult with their local Health Department in moments like this. To that end, I have been in touch with the head epidemiologist from the Health Department this evening – as well as other public health professionals – and received counsel. At this point, while the Wake County Health Department did not advise that we close school, and they have emphasized that the risk to our students remains minimal, I have decided, out of an abundance of caution, to close school for Tuesday, March 10th. The purpose of this closure is to allow time for our staff to gather information, consult with healthcare professionals, and implement plans that will work well for our community. All school activities are cancelled for the day. Tomorrow afternoon (3/10), you will receive an update that outlines our plan for the remainder of the week. We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide you with updates as soon as they are available. Please know and understand, the lateness of the hour of this message is unavoidable. Thank you for your cooperation in this situation as we all work together to demonstrate wisdom, grace, and care. Please keep the affected family, and all families affected by this virus, in your prayers. TIMOTHY BRIDGES, HEAD OF SCHOOL