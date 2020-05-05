PruittHealth in High Point preparing to only treat COVID-19 patients

HIGH POINT, N.C. — PruittHealth in High Point is preparing to only treat patients with COVID-19, according to a statement released Tuesday by the Communications Department at PruittHealth.

The full statement is provided below:

“This week, PruittHealth – High Point began preparations to become dedicated solely to the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

With the health and safety of current PruittHealth – High Point patients top of mind, we are offering patients’ families several choices for relocating their loved ones to a different location. Staff wishing to continue caring for current PruittHealth – High Point patients have the option to transfer to one of the PruittHealth locations offered and, in some cases, will be provided transportation. This way, patients and families can take comfort knowing they remain in the skilled hands of the caregivers they have come to know and love.

We are grateful for the support of our patients and their loved ones who understand the current state of emergency and the important task we’re undertaking in the fight against this global pandemic. Any patient, family member, or employee with questions may contact us any time by calling our Emergency Operations Center at 855-742-5983.“