PruittHealth High Point opens doors for COVID-19 patients; dozens treated

HIGH POINT, N.C. — PruittHealth High Point switched their facility to exclusively taking care of COVID-19 patients. It’s been a little over a month, and they say their goal was to help out and use their facility to help people in the area during this pandemic.

So far, they’ve helped 46 patients. Kurtis Jones serves as the Area Vice President for the Coast of North Carolina with PruittHealth. Jones says 21 patients have successfully been discharged from the facility since they made the switch over, and 25 are currently being treated for COVID-19.

“We’ve place decontamination rooms which included us placing stark walls within the center, and we also placed a smart air system similar to the negative air pressure rooms,” said Jones over a video conference.

PruittHealth has brought in additional staff to help during this pandemic. They say they have enough PPE to help with a possible second wave of the virus and their testing staff members monthly.

“We’ve made sure that the staff has the appropriate PPE within the center, and I think based upon the results and all negative testing we’re doing a really good job at within the center,” said Jones.

Back in May, PruittHealth High Point received some criticism from family members of patients when they decided to only treat those with COVID-19. Original patients were transported to other Pruitt facilities in the state. FOX8’s Danielle Jackson asked if there was a financial incentive involved in making the decision, and they said no.

“There was no push. The main reason that we did this unit was to provide a better service to the local community,” said Jones.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, loved ones aren’t allowed to visit but they are finding other ways to check in with the patients.

“We’re starting to see most a lot of families that are obviously caring about their love ones and then come in and able to come up to the windows to see their loved ones within the center so it’s really been a remarkable experience,” said Jones.

The facility has treated a varying age of COVID-19 patients.

The company will continue to monitor the COVID-19 trends and hospitalizations and this will determine how long they treat coronavirus patients.