Protestors in Wilmington, Carolina Beach call for NC to reopen

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A group of protestors called for NC officials to reopen the state as they lined a busy intersection in Wilmington Saturday, WECT reports.

The protestors are part of the “Reopen NC” movement and say they’re concerned that the local economy will be impacted if social distancing measures continue.

“It tells us people want to get back to work. They want to get the economy back up. People don’t like to sit around and do nothing, and I’ve said all along eventually this is going to hit people in their pain point. I realize it might feel safe to stay at home but come July, August when people want to go on vacation, we’re not going to be able to do that,” Melissa Meehan said Saturday. “I don’t know what people’s pain point is, but when it hits it, come on out and join us. We’ll be happy to have you.”

A group in Carolina Beach held a march on Friday afternoon calling for an end to the shutdown, WWAY reports.

Citizens to Reopen Carolina Beach organizer Bobby McConville says he knows it can’t go back to normal immediately, but the march is about moving forward.

He handed out index cards so people could share their ideas for slowly reopening the town.

“Maybe pick five restaurants that want to participate. Cut their occupancy by half, set up ground rules and guidelines and hand sanitizers and maybe masks,” he said.

“Why can I go into Walmart and stand around hundreds of people, but I can’t go surfing? Surfing ain’t a crime folks! Walking down the beach ain’t a crime folks!” one protester said.

Small business owner Tiffany jackson says some businesses may not be able to last much longer.

“I don’t think it’s going to be economically feasible for us to continue on keeping small businesses closed down,” Jackson said.

But she knows that it’s important the reopening is done safely.

“We’re going to be dealing with waves of this for months on end, so we need to start getting our healthy folks back out in the community and start building anti-bodies to this,” Jackson said. “And safely start finding some guidelines so people can start getting their businesses reopened again and back to work again.”

McConville says he hopes the town council takes their ideas and shapes them into a plan.

“And if we don’t see any movement, then I guess we’ll have to march again,” he said.

Carolina Beach Mayor Leann Pierce responded to the pleas to reopen the beach by saying it will remain closed at this time.

McConville says he is sending those index cards with ideas written on them to the town council and hopes the council members seriously consider them.