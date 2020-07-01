Protesters in Forsyth County call for halt to evictions amid coronavirus pandemic

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Protesters are trying to stop evictions in Forsyth County as the nation remains in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Housing Justice Now” has gathered at the Forsyth County Government Center and demand that city and county leaders provide more funding for housing.

They say adequate housing is necessary to keep people in their homes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

As of Tuesday, Forsyth County has reported 2,996 Coronavirus cases and 34 COVID-19-related deaths.

Group is calling for more investment in affordable housing in the area @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/4OmorjJlOT — Tess Bargebuhr (@Tessbargebuhr) July 1, 2020

Forsyth County deputies have served 41 eviction notices since the statewide moratorium ended on June 20.

The protest includes demonstrators from Black Lives Matter Winston-Salem and Siembra NC.

Housing Justice Now says eviction in Winston-Salem are harming some of the most vulnerable populations int he community.

Stephen Sills with UNC Greensboro’s Center for Housing and Community Studies says statewide courts are dealing with 9,000 cases, and the COVID-19 pandemic has stressed the need for more affordable options to keep people safe and healthy.

“I think the importance of housing is underscored during this time of social distancing,” Sills said. I”f you lose housing, if you lose safe affordable and fair housing, where will you go? There are very few available options to us. We know that congregate settings such as homeless shelters are high risk at the moment.”