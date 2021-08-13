‘Prevention and protection’: Turnout at vaccination clinics across the Piedmont Triad increasing

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Turnout at vaccination clinics across the Piedmont Triad has increased over the past few weeks.

“I was scared, but I know I need it. Being around, a lot of people you need it,” Elizabeth Johnson said.

Johnson was one of the several dozen people in these lines that formed outside the Forsyth Country Department of Public Health on Friday.

“It’s getting worse. You have to start wearing your mask now,” Johnson said.

Health officials say in a matter of weeks, they went from seeing about a dozen COVID cases to more than 100 a day.

The spike in illnesses, mandates and the summer cash giveaway have a direct correlation to the demand for shots.

“A few weeks ago, on a good day, 30 people a day. One day last week we saw 571,” Denise Price said.

Price helps oversee the health department’s vaccination clinic.

“Sometimes we hear folks say it’s because of employers requiring it. For some, schools are requiring it. Or they may have,” Price said.

The Coranza family was worried about spreading the illness to each other

“If one gets sick then, where are you going to go? If you all live together, where are you going to go?” Elizabeth Coranza said.

The $100 cash cards motivated Heather and Ben Jarrett to protect themselves.

“COVID-19 has put such an effect on employment, it has made it difficult for my husband to be employed, and I’m on disability,” Heather said.

Health experts don’t care why people come. They just want more people in the community to get vaccinated.

“This is our first way to get to prevention and protection. So this is incredibly exciting to me to see we are taking steps to get back to our normal lives,” Price said.

The $100 cash cards are still available and will be handed out Saturday morning at the Forsyth County Health Department from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Remember this is for people getting their first doses.