WASHINGTON (WNCN) — President Trump has taken steps to help combat the coronavirus by donating his quarterly salary to the cause.

According to a tweet from Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, the president is donating his $100,000 quarter-four salary to the Department of Health and Human Services to help combat coronavirus.

President @realDonaldTrump made a commitment to donate his salary while in office. Honoring that promise and to further protect the American people, he is donating his 2019 Q4 salary to @HHSGov to support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain, and combat #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/R6KUQmBRl1 — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) March 3, 2020

In the past, President Trump has donated his salary to combat the opioid crisis, among other causes.