President Trump approves North Carolina’s disaster declaration amid coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared that a major disaster exists in North Carolina and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by COVID-19.

The president’s action makes federal funding available to State, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for all areas in the state COVID-19.

Pete Gaynor, administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Gracia B. Szczech as the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.