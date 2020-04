Pregnant nurses in Raleigh say, ‘Our babies came to work for you! You stay home for them!’ (Courtesy of Cortney Ames Hart)

RALEIGH, N.C. — A group of Raleigh nurses are making a big statement about why you should stay home.

In a photo from Cortney Ames Hart, a registered nurse at UNC REX Healthcare in Raleigh, a group of pregnant nurses hold signs that read, “Our BABIES came to work for YOU! YOU stay HOME for THEM!”

Hart added, “Not only do we come to work during this pandemic, but so do our unborn babies! Please take ALL of us into account before you decide to leave house!”